Ritter Fountain Receiving Makeover

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) is proud to announce the total renovation of the 10th Street Fountain this Spring. Cascade Fountains, in conjunction with the Fountain People have designed and built completely new operating systems for the Fountain that was constructed in 1999.

After twenty years the time has come to replace the jets and pumping system, as well as make the Fountain operation computer-controlled. When completed, the new Fountain will have programmable spray-jet patterns, and variable LED lighting that will also be computer controlled.

Design work has been underway for some time and the new equipment is on its way to Huntington. GHPRD Maintenance Staff will begin preliminary work on March 20, 2019, with the installation of construction fencing around the site, and removal of much of the old equipment. Additionally, new drain lines will be installed requiring equipment and hand digging in that area. Cascade Fountains will arrive and begin work on Monday March 25, 2019 and estimate the work to take three to four weeks to complete, after which the GHPRD Maintenance Staff will clean and re-dress the entire work area. We are hopeful (weather permitting) that all of the work and restoration will be completed no later than Monday May 6, 2019.

This renovation construction will interfere with the Annual Prom Photo Opportunities around and in front of the Ritter Park Fountain, and we apologize for that, but starting the job had to wait until freezing weather discontinued. There are numerous other locations in Ritter Park that would be beautiful backdrops for Prom pictures, and we hope students will utilize those locations.

We also ask that the public avoid the Fountain area while this work is underway due to construction equipment in the area and to help get the work completed as soon as possible. The total cost of this renovation on the 20-year-old Fountain is $134,467.00. The majority of the funding comes from a project fund set-up by Mr. R. Sterling Hall years ago for fountain repairs and maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation while this work is underway. We’re confident the improvements will be well worth the temporary inconvenience.