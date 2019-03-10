COLUMN... MARK CASERTA: Will Democrats return to the tactics of bullying and intimidation?

Is there some sort of “rite of passage” that occurs following the election of politicians which converts them into spineless “representatives” of the people, unable to see beyond winning their next election?

Now, I know some well-meaning politicians, (not many) who attempt to stay focused on their campaign promises and work diligently toward delivering for their constituents.

Contrary to the liberal media, Donald J. Trump is one of them. His “archaic” approach to living up to one’s pledges and working hard for those who elected him to office, has certainly becoming a “pipe dream” for voters in today’s modern era.

But liberal Democrats are the very worst.

Positioned as the predominate party in the state of West Virginia since the early 1930’s, their reign helped perpetually cripple our state and move us to the cellar in nearly every metric regarding jobs, the economy, education, you name it, West Virginia falls on the lower side of the grading curve.

In many regards, progressive Democrats were arguably successful in their mission in our state. Their ideology of capturing the poor and uneducated in their liberal nets of government sustenance has provided them a predictable voter base year after year.

And they did it all in the interest of “compassion” and “benevolence”. Hogwash!

They did it for power.

Liberal Democrats live by the old proverb which says, “If you want to go fast – go alone. If you want to go far – go together”. They’ve adhered to that philosophy for decades.

They don’t go it alone, and they don’t eat their own!

In the face of battle or controversy, they circle the wagons and unload everything in their arsenal to protect their progressive, self-centered ideology of fabricated compassion for the “downtrodden” and “disenfranchised” among us.

It’s the equivalent of liberals keeping West Virginians “barefoot and pregnant” and in the kitchen and bedroom where they belong.

And don’t worry, you can abort your baby more easily than buying cold medication. And true to form, Democrats will keep the food stamps coming – just don’t get a job and become self-sufficient or they’ll drop you faster than The Ten Commandments on the courthouse lawn!

Just remember to vote for the hand that feeds you.

Republicans in Washington just aren’t that smart. I’ve can’t recall seeing such a group of feckless politicians wavering in the winds of discontent, like those on Capitol Hill.

It’s as though the ability to wield power on behalf of their constituents is an incomprehensible concept to them!

They flounder worse than Barack Obama not speaking from a teleprompter!

And believe me when I tell you Democrats are smiling on the sidelines, watching the GOP implode. Right now, the dissention among Republicans in Washington, is simply a gift to the Democrats, who remain cohesive, even in their reckless abandon.

Speaking of a gift of dissension, Republicans offered up a huge one last week at our State Capitol.

What the liberal media called an “anti-Muslim” display, resulted in a legislative aide seeking medical attention, another resigning and an “out of control” House Democrat kicking a door open to the House Chamber during prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Dems are so gracious in their approach.

Reportedly, a poster with an image of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, set off a firestorm, angering House Minority Whip Mike Caputo, D-Marion, to forcefully enter the chamber, injuring an aide.

Of course, the liberal media, ever on the attack of conservatives, escalated the news to a national forefront, predictably portraying the GOP as racist Islamophobes and Democrats as “Knights in shining armor”.

“I’m the one who kicked the door open,” Caputo said. “That’s how angry I was. I went over to that poster and I said it was a racist poster … . Yeah I kicked that door open; I’ll own it.”

I can’t help but wonder if Caputo would have forced the door open with the same reckless anger if it were an anti-Christian poster on the other side? Apparently, He and his liberal colleagues put on quite the show for the media.

But here’s the fly in the buttermilk.

Rather than members of the GOP presenting a united front and posturing offensively, they apparently chose to cower in the shadows, fearing retribution of the mainstream media.

Understand, this tactic of bullying and intimidation isn’t a new stratagem for the left.

Throughout the 1840’s and forward, Southern Democrats in the Congress increasingly used bullying tactics, threats, intimidation, and even physical violence to stifle debate, limit amendments, and shut down any attempts at limiting or threatening their current “sacred cow”: Slavery.

Northerners were increasingly incensed at the Southern Democrats bullying tactics, feeling that it robbed them of representation in the Congress, and gave Southerners a double advantage, in that they already had representation for their slaves, who could not vote, under the 3/5 Compromise. Northerners in Congress often stayed silent for fear of being challenged to a duel, or direct violence.

Indeed, in the 30 years prior to the Civil War, there were over 70 cases of direct violence between members of Congress.

Sound familiar? Is history doomed to repeat itself, beginning in the state of West Virginia?

The nation already suspects the Mountain State is filled with uneducated hillbillies, who cling to their “God” and “Guns”. Are we now revealing our true, racist colors?

No wonder these mountain people voted for their hero, Donald Trump!

Caputo and his liberal minions did absolutely nothing but embarrass themselves, our great state and the Democrat Party with this shameless display of workplace violence.

But, isn’t workplace violence grounds for termination?

You see, we understand Democrats not having a moral compass. We expect that. It’s not prerequisite to their platform. They will make whatever change is necessary to remain in power, even if it means re-writing or re-living history.

But if Republicans don’t learn how to control their majority status and leverage it to legislate on behalf of the people, it won’t be long before we hand this state, “lock, stock and barrel”, back to the Democrats.

Free State Patriot has nothing but respect for our local, Cabell County GOP management. We know them to be God-fearing, trustworthy individuals. They are true conservatives. We need more like them on the field of play.

But we must unite as a party, with a singular goal of delivering to our constituents. We will never be able to stand successfully against the Democrat machine otherwise.

The GOP must learn how to present a unified message with consistency. Only then can we effectively evaluate the need, plan the action and manage the results for the American people.

Let’s begin our own “progressive” approach to rebuilding the conservative foundation in West Virginia.

Let’s learn from history – not relive it.