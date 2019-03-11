Most read
ELKINS, W.Va. - The following waters were stocked the week of March 4, 2019:
Monday, March 11, 2019 - 03:40 Updated 22 hours ago Edited from a Press ReleaseAnthony Creek
Baker Lake (Children and Class Q)
Bear Rocks Lake
Big Clear Creek
Blackwater River
Boley Lake
Bullskin Run
Cacapon Park Lakes
Camp Creek
Chief Logan Pond
Clear Fork of Guyandotte River
Cranberry River
Cranberry River (C&R)
Deegan Lake
Dry Fork (Randolph, Tucker)
East River
Elk River
Elk River C&R
Evitts Run
Fitzpatrick Lake
French Creek Pond
Gandy Creek
Glade Creek of Mann
Glady Fork
Greenbrier River (Marlinton)
Hinkle Lake
Howards Creek
Kimsey Run Lake
Knapps Creek
Krodel Lake
Laurel Fork (Randolph)
Laurel Fork Lake
Laurel Fork of Holly River
Left Fork of Holly River
Little Beaver Lake
Little Clear Creek
Little Kanawha Headwaters
Lost River
Mash Fork
Mash Fork of Camp Creek (Children and Class Q)
Mason Lake
Middle Creek (Berkeley)
Middle Wheeling Creek (Delayed Harvest)
Mill Creek (Berkeley)
Mill Creek Reservoir
Moores Run
Mountwood Lake
New Creek
North Bend Tailwaters
North Fork of Lunice
North Fork of Patterson Creek
North Fork South Branch
North River
Opequon Creek
Paint Creek
Pinnacle Creek (lower section)
Pond Fork
Red Creek
Right Fork of Little Kanawha Headwaters
Rocky Marsh Run
Shavers Fork (Bemis)
Shavers Fork (lower section)
Shavers Fork (upper section)
Shavers Fork C&R
South Branch (Smoke Hole)
South Mill Creek Lake
Spruce Knob Lake
Teter Creek Lake
Tilhance Creek
Trout Run
Tuckahoe Lake
Tuscarora Creek
Waites Run
Warden Lake
Wheeling Creek
Williams River