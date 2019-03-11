West Huntington Grease Fire Damages Three Houses

A kitchen grease fire that started at 1236 Jefferson Avenue at about 3:05 p.m. Sunday March 10 completely destroyed that partially collapsed home and severely damaged two others.

According to multiple fire department reports, two of the homes were occupied and one was not. People and animals made it out safely, fire chief Jan Rader told multiple media outlets. She indicated that the wind impacted efforts to contain the blaze. Adjoining structures were from three to four feet away, she said.

Rader said that by the time firefighters arrived one house was fully involved and spreading to the exteriors of the one's on the left and right.

Meanwhile, the HFD continues investigating a Washington Avenue abandoned house fire earlier last week.

The Huntington Fire Department is investigating the fire that occurred late Tuesday, March 5, at 708 Washington Ave.

The Fire Department responded to the fire at 10:26 p.m. Engines 1,2, 4 and 8 as well as Rescue 11 and Tower 2 responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

It is believed that the structure had been vacant for several years. The fire also is believed to have started in or around a fireplace and quickly spread because of construction of the structure’s frame. All indications at this time point to accidental fire started by individuals trying to stay warm. Neighbors reported they witnessed individuals entering and exiting the structure in recent days.