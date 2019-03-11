Most read
C-USA Releases Men’s Basketball Bracket, Herd Draws Rice
Monday, March 11, 2019 - 04:45 Updated 21 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
After finishing the season 18-13 with an 11-7 conference record, Marshall earned the sixth seed in the tournament and will face 11-seeded Rice on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on Court B at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
The Herd finished the regular season on a five-game win streak.
