C-USA Releases Men’s Basketball Bracket, Herd Draws Rice

 Monday, March 11, 2019 - 04:45 Updated 21 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Herd Zone
IRVING, Texas – The Conference USA league office released the 2019 Air Force Reserve C-USA Men's Basketball Championship bracket Saturday night at the conclusion of regular season action.

 
After finishing the season 18-13 with an 11-7 conference record, Marshall earned the sixth seed in the tournament and will face 11-seeded Rice on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on Court B at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
 
The Herd finished the regular season on a five-game win streak.
 
For all the latest information about Marshall men's basketball, follow @HerdMBB on Twitter and Instagram.
 
To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS and Android.
