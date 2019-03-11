C-USA Releases Men’s Basketball Bracket, Herd Draws Rice

IRVING, Texas – The Conference USA league office released the 2019 Air Force Reserve C-USA Men's Basketball Championship bracket Saturday night at the conclusion of regular season action.

After finishing the season 18-13 with an 11-7 conference record, Marshall earned the sixth seed in the tournament and will face 11-seeded Rice on Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST on Court B at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The Herd finished the regular season on a five-game win streak.

For all the latest information about Marshall men's basketball, follow @HerdMBB on Twitter and Instagram.

To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS and Android.