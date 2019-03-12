Branchland Woman Pleads Guilty at Huntington Court to Federal Fentanyl Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Branchland woman caught delivering fentanyl to another individual last year in Huntington pled guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Rebecca S. Bryant, 41, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in federal court in Huntington. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Huntington Police Department.

“Over 100 grams of fentanyl,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart, “could have wiped out the entire population of Huntington. Everyone. Nada. Game over. We owe law enforcement a huge debt of gratitude for intercepting this deadly drug before it hit the streets. As part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), we are continuing to prosecute each and every fentanyl dealer to the maximum extent of the law.”

On May 23, 2018, officers with the Huntington Police Department observed Bryant meet with another individual in her vehicle in the parking lot of the Little Caesar’s restaurant located at 100 7th Avenue in Huntington. After meeting with the individual, Bryant left the lot and officers conducted a traffic stop of Bryant’s vehicle. Bryant admitted that she had provided a package containing drugs to the individual. The other individual was also stopped and officers seized a package containing in excess of 100 grams of fentanyl. Bryant admitted that she received the fentanyl earlier the prior week and that, on May 23, she was directed to deliver it at the Little Ceasar’s.

Bryant faces up to 20 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on June 17, 2019.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.