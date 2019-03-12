United States Attorney Mike Stuart Announces Commitment to Ending Elder Abuse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced his commitment to ending elder abuse. Approximately one in ten Americans aged 60 and over have experienced some form of elder abuse in the last year. The abuse can be physical, psychological, or financial. Financial scams result in seniors losing billions each year.

With the signing of the bipartisan Elder Abuse Prevention and Prosecution Act (EAPPA) into law, President Trump and his administration placed a renewed focus on those who prey on the elderly.

“I will do everything within my power to protect West Virginia’s seniors and elderly. I have made it a priority to prosecute those who defraud them,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “My office fully embraces Attorney General Barr’s and the Department of Justice’s Elder Justice Initiative. We will be working closely with our law enforcement partners to file both criminal and civil cases against fraudsters, lowlifes and scammers that target the elderly. This is a priority for which you will be reading headlines in the coming months. I will seek maximum sentences and penalties in every case of elder abuse.”

If you or someone you know is the victim of elder fraud/exploitation, we encourage you to reach out to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia at 800-659-8726 (USAO). Assistant United States Attorney Rachel Kincaid is the Elder Justice Coordinator. And if you or someone you know is suffering from physical abuse, or is in immediate danger, please call 911 or contact your local law enforcement. Elder justice resources, training, and outreach materials can be found at the Department of Justice’s Elder Justice website, www.elderjustice.gov.