Suspect Arrested in Monday Afternoon Father/Son Shooting in Guyandotte

 Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 04:46 Updated 15 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources

An eighteen year old man has been arrested in a Monday afternoon shooting of a father and son at the 300 block of  Prospect Street in Guyandotte. Neighbors reported the gun fire in the streets about 3:15 p.m. near the time children are dropped from the school bus.

Houston Cook has been booked into the Western Regional Jail, according to a news report. 

The victims , Samuel Hunt and Samuel Hunt II , remain in the hospital. 

Police Chief Hank Dial told reporters that an "argument" triggered the incident. 

Kelley Gue told WSAZ "Everytime  we get warm  weather in Guyandotte, it goes crazy."

The conditions of the victims have yet to be provided. 

 

