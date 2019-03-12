Most read
Suspect Arrested in Monday Afternoon Father/Son Shooting in Guyandotte
Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 04:46 Updated 15 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources
Houston Cook has been booked into the Western Regional Jail, according to a news report.
The victims , Samuel Hunt and Samuel Hunt II , remain in the hospital.
Police Chief Hank Dial told reporters that an "argument" triggered the incident.
Kelley Gue told WSAZ "Everytime we get warm weather in Guyandotte, it goes crazy."
The conditions of the victims have yet to be provided.