Huntington Highlights Public Works Accomplishment; Budget Hearing Thursday

Prior to the budget hearing Thursday afternoon, The City of Huntington has highlighted the work and accomplishments of the Public Works Department. This department consists of eight divisions. Today, we will focus on the Streets Division.

This division has 15 budgeted positions and is responsible for various operations, the first and foremost included maintaining nearly 400 miles of roads and alleys in the city. This division patches potholes year-round and also keeps roadways clear of snow and ice during the winter with seven plows and six salt spreaders.

The division also has a tree crew to keep low-hanging limbs and dead trees from obstructing public rights of way and performs several bank stabilization projects throughout the city.

A newer service of the Street Division is the sidewalk replacement program. Under this program, the property owner provides the cost of materials and the city provides the labor at no additional cost. Since 2016, 109 sidewalk projects totaling 1.35 miles have been completed at the request of property owners.

And last but not least, paving also falls under the Street Division. Since 2013, $7.366 million has been allocated for paving, totaling 35.7 miles of paved roadways. This spring, another $1.5 million of paving will be provided to complete paving for the current fiscal year.

This and more will be highlighted at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 14, when Public Works Director Jim Insco presents his budget for the 2019-2020 fiscal year to City Council. The meeting is open to the public, is broadcast live on channel 24 for Xfinity Cable subscribers and streamed live on the city's website at http://www.cityofhuntington.com/city-govern…/public-meetings.