COLUMN ... Mark Caserta: Liberal Democrats desire to change the face of our nation – literally.

Illegal immigration across our southern border has understandably been on the increase.

It’s certainly not because our efforts at the border have diminished, they’ve not. Illegals are simply being instructed that if they ever wish to have opportunity to cross our southern border into the United States, they’d better do it quickly.

And it isn’t just people seeking a better future.

Along with the illegal immigrants, we are seeing an increase in gang activity, drug and firearm smuggling and human trafficking. Anyone who tells you the humanitarian crisis at our border is manufactured, is trying to sell you something.

In other words, they’re propagating fake news, or news intended to persuade or influence, rather than inform.

Believe me, when I tell you President Trump will successfully build a wall and bring lawful stability to our southern borders. He simply doesn’t know how to fail.

Given our current illegal immigration crisis and liberal Democrat’s vehement battle against President Trump’s border wall, how many times do you suppose President Barack Obama visited our southern border?

One time. He gave a speech. Go figure.

When was the last time you saw a story of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi or Sen. Chuck Schumer visiting the southern border for a fact-finding mission?

They avoid it like the plague. And yet, they still claim there is no crisis at the border.

The truth is… the truth is not important to liberals. Just stop Trump – period.

Hypocrisy seems to be the new platform for the Democrat Party. Despite supporting border security and even voting for the Secure Fence Act of 2016, they shamefully continue to fight against yet, another win for President Trump.

And alas, the newest liberal Democrat talking points avoid the word “wall” like it was akin to saying “Islamic terrorist”. They use words like, “barrier or fence”. It’s actually very intellectually insulting.

The Democrat Party has eroded so badly, they act like small children throwing a tantrum because mommy wouldn’t buy them a toy.

Folks, we must ask ourselves, why?

Why have liberal Democrats “flip-flopped” on supporting re-enforcing our southern borders against illegal entry? As void as they are of “morals and principles”, they aren’t stupid. There must be a reason.

This liberal hatred of Donald Trump simply aligns with the Democrats ultimate goal.

Liberal Democrat’s ultimately desire to change the face of our nation, one in which will complacently succumb to the liberal ideology of government power and control over the people. Frankly, those on the far left would love for it to begin a a soft transition into socialism.

Democrats used to hide this socialist agenda – now, they run campaigns on it. It’s called “progressivism”.

Trust me when I tell you they will never be satisfied until they own you. They believe they know better, than you do, what you need to be successful in life. They’ve proven it time and again.

Here’s a Democrat postulate for you. Liberal Democrats believe that you are stupid and they are wise.

Remember Obamacare? Talk about a piece of legislation totally passed on lies! And to date, Democrats refuse to address the falsehoods perpetrated on their constituents.

For those forgetting, this type of predictable border controversy is a primary reason for electing a president who is committed to nominating conservative justices to the highest court in the land!

No doubt, we will see other challenges escalated to the Supreme Court, such as live-birth abortion or gun control. Owning a conservative balance insures a fighting chance for our children’s future!

President Trump called it accurately when he predicted his National Emergency Declaration would be challenged in the lower courts, probably failing, but then eventually decided at the Supreme Court.

Let’s move President Trump’s National Emergency Declaration through the courts and allow the Supreme Court to decide.

Dig in. The battle has just begun.