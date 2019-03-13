Most read
Marshall University School of Medicine to hold Match Day on Friday, March 15
Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 03:37 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Marshall medical students will join thousands of graduating medical students across the country as they simultaneously open letters from the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) revealing where they will begin their careers as doctors and spend the next three to five years of their residency training.
NRMP is a private, not-for-profit organization that uses a computerized mathematical algorithm to align the preferences of applicants with those of residency programs in order to produce the best possible outcome for filling training positions available at teaching hospitals across the United States.
The students will open their envelopes promptly at noon.