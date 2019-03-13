Marshall University School of Medicine to hold Match Day on Friday, March 15

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 03:37 Updated 8 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Fourth-year medical students at the Marshall UniversityJoan C. Edwards School of Medicine will participate in a Match Day ceremony on Friday, March 15.

 

Marshall medical students will join thousands of graduating medical students across the country as they simultaneously open letters from the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) revealing where they will begin their careers as doctors and spend the next three to five years of their residency training.

 

NRMP is a private, not-for-profit organization that uses a computerized mathematical algorithm to align the preferences of applicants with those of residency programs in order to produce the best possible outcome for filling training positions available at teaching hospitals across the United States.

 

The students will open their envelopes promptly at noon.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus