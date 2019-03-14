Most read
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- Suspect Arrested in Monday Afternoon Father/Son Shooting in Guyandotte
- Downtown Huntington Partners to Implement Ambassador Program
- COLUMN ... Mark Caserta: Liberal Democrats desire to change the face of our nation – literally.
- Strolling Tsubasacon Sat IMAGES
Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets March Stops For Metro Valley
Thursday, March 14, 2019 - 03:05 Updated 16 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- March 14: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Brooks Manor, 23 Brooks St., Charleston
- March 19: Noon to 1:00 p.m.—Mobile Office Hours at Booker T. Washington Community Center, 24 Wyatt St., London
- March 23: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours and Activity Table at Wayne Spring Fling, Wayne Community Center, 11580 WV-152
- March 27: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.—Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Edgewood Summit, 300 Barker Lane, Charleston
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.