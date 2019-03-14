Attorney General Morrisey's Mobile Office Sets March Stops For Metro Valley

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in March to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

March 14: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Brooks Manor, 23 Brooks St., Charleston

March 19: Noon to 1:00 p.m.—Mobile Office Hours at Booker T. Washington Community Center, 24 Wyatt St., London

March 23: 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours and Activity Table at Wayne Spring Fling, Wayne Community Center, 11580 WV-152

March 27: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.—Scam and Identity Theft Presentation at Edgewood Summit, 300 Barker Lane, Charleston

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”



The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.



For more information, contact Jessica Napier-Eagle at (304) 989-3506.

Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below: