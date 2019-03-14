Men’s Basketball Goes Wire-To-Wire in First Round Win Over Rice

Adam Gue (Herd Zone)

The Herd is on a six-game win streak for the first time under head coach Dan D'Antoni "It was a good ball game and I thought we shot really well," fifth-year head coach Dan D'Antoni said after the game. "They're pretty hard to guard when they shoot like that." Jon Elmore led the way with 32 points on a 10-for-13 night from the field. The senior guard mad six of this nine shots from beyond-the-arc and made all six of his free-throws. He also had a team-high six rebounds and six assists. Taevion Kinsey scored 12 points on a six-for-eight shooting night, while bringing down five rebounds. Rondale Watson brought up a trio of Marshall players in double-figures with 11 points. The senior made three of his four attempts from the field and the free-throw line.Marshall pushed the pace early, garnering a 10-point lead within the first seven minutes of the contest.The Herd lead by as much as 20 in the first half and closed out the opening stanza with a 41-23 lead.Marshall dominated the second half of play as it led by least 20 points for all, but the final one minute and 22 seconds.The Herd shot 54 percent from the field and held the Owls to just a 35 percent shooting percentage.Marshall dominated points in the paint 28-10.- Tonight's win was the 92nd of D'Antoni's career. Jon Elmore needs 38 points to pass Skip Henderson as the all-time leader in program history. Taevion Kinsey has had seven straight games of 10 or more points. Jarrod West had five assists in tonight's contest. Jannson Williams scored nine points and brought down three boards in the contest.- Marshall had 20 assists on 30 made shots.Marshall will face third-seeded Southern Mississippi at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST in the Quarterfinals on Thursday at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.For all the latest information about Marshall men's basketball, follow @HerdMBB on Twitter and Instagram.To follow all Thundering Herd sports and get live stats, schedules and free live audio, download the Marshall Athletics App for iOS and Android.

