Marshall University honor society for pharmacy students gains new members

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Seventeen Marshall University School of Pharmacy students joined the Rho Chi Society last night during an induction ceremony at the home of the school’s dean, Gayle Brazeau, Ph.D.

The following students, who represent the top 20% of their classes in academics, received a pin and certificate during the initiation:

Class of 2020

Mark Jennings

Corey McPherson

Michaela Meakin

Nicha Rankin

Class of 2021

Bridget Boenke

Jordan Browning

Sarah Caudill

Amber Elliott

Marenda Garlow

Kyler Hazelett

Sheshadri Hoque

Keaton Kaplan

Erika Landaverde

Alexandria Lewis

Mary Kate Miller

Pooya Rahimzade

Taylor Riedel

“I am so proud of these students who have distinguished themselves through exceptional academic achievement,” Brazeau said.

Rho Chi is the academic honor society for pharmacy. Marshall’s chapter, established in 2018, is named Epsilon Xi. Its faculty advisors are Kimberly Broedel-Zaugg, R.Ph., M.B.A., Ph.D., and Michael Hambuchen, Pharm.D., Ph.D.

Members may be elected as professional or graduate students in pharmacy, members of faculties of schools and colleges of pharmacy, alumni who distinguish themselves in the profession or honorary members by special action of the society’s executive council.