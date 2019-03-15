Most read
Marshall University honor society for pharmacy students gains new members
The following students, who represent the top 20% of their classes in academics, received a pin and certificate during the initiation:
Class of 2020
Mark Jennings
Corey McPherson
Michaela Meakin
Nicha Rankin
Class of 2021
Bridget Boenke
Jordan Browning
Sarah Caudill
Amber Elliott
Marenda Garlow
Kyler Hazelett
Sheshadri Hoque
Keaton Kaplan
Erika Landaverde
Alexandria Lewis
Mary Kate Miller
Pooya Rahimzade
Taylor Riedel
“I am so proud of these students who have distinguished themselves through exceptional academic achievement,” Brazeau said.
Rho Chi is the academic honor society for pharmacy. Marshall’s chapter, established in 2018, is named Epsilon Xi. Its faculty advisors are Kimberly Broedel-Zaugg, R.Ph., M.B.A., Ph.D., and Michael Hambuchen, Pharm.D., Ph.D.
Members may be elected as professional or graduate students in pharmacy, members of faculties of schools and colleges of pharmacy, alumni who distinguish themselves in the profession or honorary members by special action of the society’s executive council.