Marshall University honor society for pharmacy students gains new members

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, March 15, 2019 - 00:12 Updated 10 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Seventeen Marshall University School of Pharmacy students joined the Rho Chi Society last night during an induction ceremony at the home of the school’s dean, Gayle Brazeau, Ph.D. 

 

The following students, who represent the top 20% of their classes in academics, received a pin and certificate during the initiation:

 

Class of 2020                         

Mark Jennings                        

Corey McPherson                              

Michaela Meakin

Nicha Rankin 

 

Class of 2021

Bridget Boenke

Jordan Browning

Sarah Caudill

Amber Elliott

Marenda Garlow

Kyler Hazelett

Sheshadri Hoque

Keaton Kaplan

Erika Landaverde

Alexandria Lewis

Mary Kate Miller

Pooya Rahimzade

Taylor Riedel

 

“I am so proud of these students who have distinguished themselves through exceptional academic achievement,” Brazeau said.

 

Rho Chi is the academic honor society for pharmacy. Marshall’s chapter, established in 2018, is named Epsilon Xi. Its faculty advisors are Kimberly Broedel-Zaugg, R.Ph., M.B.A., Ph.D., and Michael Hambuchen, Pharm.D., Ph.D.

 

Members may be elected as professional or graduate students in pharmacy, members of faculties of schools and colleges of pharmacy, alumni who distinguish themselves in the profession or honorary members by special action of the society’s executive council.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus