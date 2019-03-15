Most read
- A Super Cosplaying Saturday Afternoon at Tsubasacon
- Arial Stunt Swinging, Jumping Couple Often Referred to as "Tarzan and Jane"
- Gov. Justice Turns Republican at Trump's Huntington Make America Great Again Rally IMAGES
- Super Heroes and Royalty Attract Throngs to Block Party IMAGES
- HOT DOG FESTIVAL
- Men’s Basketball Goes Wire-To-Wire in First Round Win Over Rice
- Suspect Arrested in Monday Afternoon Father/Son Shooting in Guyandotte
- Downtown Huntington Partners to Implement Ambassador Program
Attorney General Morrisey Releases Top Consumer Complaints for the Metro Valley in 2018
Friday, March 15, 2019 - 00:20 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“Our Consumer Protection Division works diligently to protect consumers from dishonest business practices,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I encourage consumers who believe they have been a victim of an unlawful practice to reach out to our office and file a complaint.”
The list is assembled from written consumer complaints filed with the Consumer Protection Division. The tally does not include phone calls from consumers who did not follow up with a written complaint. It also does not include reports of scams.
The 2018 top complaint categories for the Metro Valley were:
- Internet services
- Used vehicle repairs
- Cable TV
- Cell phone devices and services
- General sales
- Telephone services
- Home repairs
- Roofing
- Used vehicles
Automotive and motor vehicle issues, up one spot from a year ago, ranked as the top consumer issue statewide accounting for nearly a seventh of all complaints filed. Communication complaints fell to second statewide, followed by credit.
Though the list does not include scams, that issue remains a frequently reported consumer issue. The Attorney General warned consumers they should always be wary if a business uses high-pressure sales tactics, refuses to put terms in writing or demands the consumer surrender personal information, such as a Social Security number or banking information.
Consumers who believe they may have been the victim of a scam or taken advantage of should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-368-8808, the Eastern Panhandle Consumer Protection Office in Martinsburg at 304-267-0239 or visit the office online at www.wvago.gov.