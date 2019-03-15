Logan native establishes scholarship for Marshall University medical students

Although he has been practicing in Louisiana for most of his 30-year career, Allie remains closely tied to his West Virginia roots. Allie graduated from Marshall University, where he was a member of the Thundering Herd baseball team. He went on to earn his medical degree from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, and is a successful cardiovascular and endovascular surgeon at Louisiana Cardiovascular and Limb Salvage Center in Lafayette, Louisiana, which he founded in 2009. Allie established the scholarship in honor of his father, Albert Emmit Allie.

“As I now reflect back almost 50 years, I realize how blessed I have been in life by God, medicine, sports, Marshall University and to have Albert Emmit Allie as my father and he be alive and well at almost 93 years of age,” David Allie said. “I now realize how intelligent, strong, loving and hardworking he was and how he simply did not have the opportunities available at that time to further his education and arise out of the coal fields of Southern West Virginia to become a physician himself. But, my father did bestow that opportunity to his son and grandsons, who through his sacrifices have become physicians, primarily through their education and experiences at Marshall University. I can think of only one other person in my life who has been as inspiring and influential in their children and grandchildren’s lives, and that is my mother.”

David Allie’s mother, Joyce Nadine Smith Allie, passed away in 2013. He plans to create a similar endowment in her honor in 2020.



The Albert Emmit Allie Scholarship is designated for first-year medical students, with first preference given to a student from Logan County, West Virginia. Second preference will be given to a West Virginia resident. The award is renewable for three additional years pending normal academic progress.

For more information or to make a gift to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, at 304-691-1711 or holmes@marshall.edu or visitjcesom.marshall.edu/alumni.