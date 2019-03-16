Walking with Mayor Williams Returns

Mayor Steve Williams will resume his community walks through Huntington’s neighborhoods this spring in an effort to motivate residents to become more active.

Williams will kick off the fall 2019 edition of “Walks with the Mayor” on Monday, March 18, in Westmoreland. He will meet residents at 5:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Women's Club, 2962 Bradley Road, and set out on a walk through the neighborhood. Representatives of the Huntington Water Quality Board and Police, Fire, Public Works, and Development and Planning departments will also attend.

The neighborhood walks began in 2015. Since then, Williams and representatives of the Police, Fire and Public Works departments have walked through each of the nine City Council districts at least seven times.

“This is a great way to demonstrate to the community that we should get outside more and see firsthand the concerns that our neighbors have,” Williams said. “City Hall isn’t just a building at the corner of 5th Avenue and 8th Street. I want our residents to know that I’m willing to walk the extra mile to hear and see how their neighborhoods can be improved.”

The Mayor’s Office is working with City Council members and neighborhood associations to establish starting points and routes for the walks.

The current schedule for the neighborhood walks this spring is as follows (schedule subject to change due to weather and other factors):

-- 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 18: Westmoreland. Walk will start at Westmoreland Women's Club, 2962 Bradley Road.

-- 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26: Southside. Starting location to be determined.

-- 5:30 p.m. Wedenesday, March 27: Highlawn. Starting location to be determined.

-- 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3: Marshall University and areas surrounding campus. Starting location to be determined.

-- 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4: Walnut Hills/Forest Hills area. Starting location to be determined.

-- 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 11: West End. Starting location to be determined.

-- 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 24: Altizer. Walk will start at Altizer Elementary School.

-- 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 25: Fairfield. Starting location to be determined.