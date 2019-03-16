Former Mayor, Delegate Bobby Nelson Passes

The following is a statement from Mayor Steve Williams on the passing of former Huntington Mayor Bobby Nelson, who served from 1986 to 1993. He became Huntington’s first strong mayor under a new city charter in 1986:





“A giant champion of the rights of all departed us today. Mayor Bobby Nelson built his life around creating a voice for the voiceless, offering opportunities for the disenfranchised and hope to the hopeless. He served our city over a span of four decades, whether it be in the West Virginia House of Delegates, the state Senate, as mayor of the City of Huntington or host of a popular radio show. He was never shy about advocating for those causes which drew his interests. Our community is better because of the leadership he provided. I valued my friendship with Mayor Nelson and call on all Huntingtonians to hold his family in our prayers.”

