COLUMN...Mark Caserta: Drag Queen Story Hour: Promoting more than “acceptance”

Drag queens across America and around the world are reading to our children at libraries, schools, bookstores, museums, summer camps, afterschool programs, and other community spaces.

These “gender confused” individuals claim to be “spreading a message of acceptance”.

I submit they are intentionally targeting our young, impressionable kids with the progressive goal of redefining the Biblical definition of a man and a woman and God’s plan of creation.

Additionally, I firmly believe this will be an avenue for sex predators to prey upon our children under the guise of “acceptance”. In fact, I’ve no doubt, it’s already happening.

You may recall, in December 2018, a group known as “Huntington Pride” sponsored Drag Queen Story Time in the city of Huntington, WV. The event, planned to be held at Pullman Square, aligned with our mayor’s message of “tolerance” and “inclusiveness”.

I failed to notice any outrage or dissension at city hall over the event, so I must presume this event had their blessing. Seems like a unique way to celebrate the Christmas season, doesn’t it? Perhaps the timing intentionally represented a somewhat “different” message than the actual reason for the season. I have my suspicions.

This local event was advertised on the group’s Facebook page:

Join Jade & Giselle for a story hour for all ages. Cookies and Hot Chocolate provided. ‘Tango Makes Three’ and ‘Jacob’s New Dress’ celebrate acceptance and inclusion in a way that makes sense to kids and adults alike and read by two of Huntington’s finest drag entertainers. Please join us!

You may be unaware of what Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH) is all about.

Well, the group’s website candidly explains, “DQSH is just what it sounds like—drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores. DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models. In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.”

Oh, but as with most liberal-slanted initiatives, DQSH has become so much more. It’s now reading — riddled with unintended consequences.

As reported last week by KHOU Channel 11 in Houston, TX, a Houston Public Library allowed a registered child sex offender to read to kids at a Drag Queen Storytime event.

A media spokesperson for the library confirmed one of the program’s drag queens, Tatiana Mala Nina, whose original name is Alberto Garza, a 32-year-old child sex offender, was near young children and allowed to read to them.

In 2008, Garza was convicted of assaulting an 8-year-old boy.

In a statement, the Houston Public Library admits they didn’t do a background check on Garza and said Garza will not be involved in any future library programs.

If, indeed, the DQSH members are simply promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ lifestyle, why advertise, what one can only assume to be “training” to be a drag queen, by offering a “Drag Queen Makeup Tutorial for Teens on their website?

If you desire to check out the group’s website for yourself, go ahead. It’s https://www.dragqueenstoryhour.org/

Let me be frank. (no pun intended).

While I don’t condone this lifestyle, I couldn’t care less if these “men” want to play dress up and put on makeup. I’ll simply use the phrase Christians often hear from the left, “Don’t push your belief system on me!”

Progressives will read this column and swear it’s written from hatred. Nothing could be further from the truth. God commands us to love one another. But He also commands obedience to His Word.

Shame on any administration, including Huntington, WV, that would allow this abomination to occur within city limits. It’s dereliction of duty to the people at the highest level and certainly not in our city’s best interest.

How long will it be before we see men dressed as women entering women’s restrooms, claiming to identify as female? You’re foolishly naïve if you don’t believe this will be used as a ploy to exploit the innocent among us.

How would you feel if a man entered a restroom with your young daughter and you were prohibited by law to deal with it? That’s exactly the LGBTQ vision — No boundaries, with total acceptance and inclusion.

After all, we can trust everyone, right?

Finally, it may interest local readers to know Huntington is among a distinguished group of cities such as, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco in allowing DQSH events.

Doesn’t that make you proud, Huntington?