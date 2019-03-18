Marshall, City Sponsor Forum , Open House

Mayor Steve Williams, City Councilman Alex Vence, Police Chief Hank Dial and Fire Chief Jan Rader will participate in a Town Hall Forum at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, in Room 2W22 of the Memorial Student Center.

The forum is an opportunity for Marshall students, faculty, staff and administrators to engage with their city representatives and public safety officials on a number of issues. The Marshall Student Government Association is sponsoring the event.

The forum is the result of an ongoing partnership between the City of Huntington and SGA. The entities have also planned a neighborhood walk surrounding Marshall University’s campus at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. The starting location will be announced at a later date

IN ADDITION, An open house has been set for March 21 for the public to review the final design concept for the Hal Greer Boulevard project. For more information, go to www.completehalgreer.com.