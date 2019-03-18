Most read
Marshall, City Sponsor Forum , Open House
Monday, March 18, 2019 - 06:21 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
The forum is an opportunity for Marshall students, faculty, staff and administrators to engage with their city representatives and public safety officials on a number of issues. The Marshall Student Government Association is sponsoring the event.
The forum is the result of an ongoing partnership between the City of Huntington and SGA. The entities have also planned a neighborhood walk surrounding Marshall University’s campus at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. The starting location will be announced at a later date
IN ADDITION, An open house has been set for March 21 for the public to review the final design concept for the Hal Greer Boulevard project. For more information, go to www.completehalgreer.com.