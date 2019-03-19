Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Charge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Huntington man pled guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Jeremy Midkiff, 38, entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with distribution of fentanyl.

“Fentanyl equals death,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We prosecute every case involving fentanyl through Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S). The fentanyl crisis represents an extraordinary public health crisis. Fifty times more powerful than heroin – FIFTY TIMES – and so powerful that just a few flecks the size of grains of salt can cause rapid death. Victims, from the famous like Prince and Tom Petty to the anonymous person we don’t know, are needlessly piling up.”

Midkiff admitted that on May 2, 2017, he met a confidential informant in Huntington and gave the informant fentanyl in exchange for $70.

Midkiff faces up to twenty years in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 24, 2019.

The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), a focused enforcement effort that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.