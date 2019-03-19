OPINION ... Steven J. Davis: When principle collides with preference

The term “butt hurt” seems to be tossed around a lot, lately. Many are easily offended – and for more reasons than anyone can count.

Clearly, we are in a climate of emotional excess.

Politics, religion, social standing, sex, race and nationality are all at the top of the emotional environment list the past few years.

The question is “why?”.

How is it that as a Nation we have become a boiling pot of feelings and ideas that are the dividing force of our daily lives? Many are simply afraid to discuss anything that might bring about any controversy or potential retribution.

Human Resources offices at companies across our county have scrambled for the past several years to write and rewrite policy to keep companies out of hot water and the courts due to the emerging emotional tidal wave.

Why are we here, at this time?

It is my opinion that we have begun to “self-identify” and put “self-first” to the point that our Creator is now out of the picture.

We are returning to Babylon and The Roman Empire.

Our language is changing, words are now put under a microscope and redefined. People speak more in the third person and use words that help them stand apart from others while at the same time claiming to be “this or that” and support “this group” or belong to “that group”.

The division of man is a fast movement toward a Godless society. Many think that this group or that group is responsible.

I think that we all have a part in the division.

Regardless of your faith or choice of belief. when the basic principles of creation are ignored and put aside, the result is the loss of foundation.

All things in life require a foundation. Where there is no foundation there is no stability.

Our constitution is foundational. The Bible is foundational. Individuals and groups looking for more rights than anyone else are leading the way to social and economic destruction.

As a people, we must decide whether we are one Nation or not. Are we one Nation, of fifty states, that will protect everyone equally and maintain the standard of equality under the law, or a Nation and people of division.

It all comes down to Principle or Preference.

We must decide if we are to survive.

Steven J. Davis

Founder

League of Principled Citizens

League of Principled Men