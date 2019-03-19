Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Federal Heroin Conspiracy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Detroit man who helped sell heroin in Huntington between 2014 and 2016 pled guilty to a federal drug charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Charles Deshawn Lockhart, 27, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin in federal court in Huntington. Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the FBI Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department.

“Detroit has one of the biggest drug problems in the country and, sadly, that problem is being exported to places like Huntington, West Virginia,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “This is another case of Detroit’s problems finding their way to the streets of West Virginia. My words and my record could not be more clear – I’ll do everything in my power to lock up every Detroit poison peddler and drug thug that brings his junk into my district.”

Between November of 2014 and May of 2016, Lockhart admitted he conspired with multiple individuals to distribute heroin in the Huntington area. During the conspiracy, Lockhart received quantities of heroin on consignment which he distributed to various customers. Lockhart would then collect payment for the heroin and return it to other co-conspirators. As part of his plea, Lockhart further admitted that he distributed heroin to a confidential informant in October of 2015.

Lockhart faces up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 24, 2019.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.