Most read
- COLUMN...Mark Caserta: Drag Queen Story Hour: Promoting more than “acceptance”
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming to Area Movie Screens
- Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Charge
- Tale of Two Keiths; Keith Albee (and sis) Still Need You
- Another Dealer to Prison via Detroit to Huntington Federal Court Express
- Marshall School of Medicine announces 2019 Match Day results
- Hot Humid Natsu 2016 Prepares for Fall Con IMAGES
- Detroit Man Pleads Guilty to Role in Federal Heroin Conspiracy
Musical theatre performer Kaitlyn Davis to give concert, master class at Marshall
She will present a solo recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, in Smith Recital Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus. Accompanied by pianist Mark Smith, Davis will sing show tunes from My Fair Lady, The Most Happy Fella, The Bridges of Madison County, Phantom of the Opera, Candide, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Into the Woods andAnastasia. It is free and open to the public. She is offering a free master class at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, also at Smith Recital Hall. All are welcome to attend.
“She holds the bachelor’s and master’s degree in classical music,” said Dr. Alexander Lee, coordinator of voice studies at Marshall. “Her vocal technique and music foundation are rooted in classic bel canto technique, and now she is performing contemporary musical theater works. She will be a good example of how to use classical music training for contemporary music, and in master class, she will share her experience of how her formal training in university helped her successful career in musical theater.”
The events are funded in part by the Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professors in the Arts Endowment with support from the College of Arts and Media, as well as the School of Music.