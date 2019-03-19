Musical theatre performer Kaitlyn Davis to give concert, master class at Marshall

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 04:52 Updated 1 day ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Musical theatre performer Kaitlyn Davis to give concert, master class at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s School of Music will present a concert and a master class with performer Kaitlyn Davis.

Davis is a New York-based soprano who played the part of Christine Daaé in the North American tour of “Phantom of the Opera,” winning the Emerging Talent Award from the Kurt Weill Foundation’s 2016 Lotte Lenya Competition.

 

She will present a solo recital at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, in Smith Recital Hall on Marshall’s Huntington campus. Accompanied by pianist Mark Smith, Davis will sing show tunes from My Fair LadyThe Most Happy FellaThe Bridges of Madison County, Phantom of the OperaCandide, Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd, Merrily We Roll Along, Into the Woods andAnastasiaIt is free and open to the public. She is offering a free master class at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21, also at Smith Recital Hall. All are welcome to attend.

 

“She holds the bachelor’s and master’s degree in classical music,” said Dr. Alexander Lee, coordinator of voice studies at Marshall. “Her vocal technique and music foundation are rooted in classic bel canto technique, and now she is performing contemporary musical theater works. She will be a good example of how to use classical music training for contemporary music, and in master class, she will share her experience of how her formal training in university helped her successful career in musical theater.”

 

The events are funded in part by the Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professors in the Arts Endowment with support from the College of Arts and Media, as well as the School of Music.

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus