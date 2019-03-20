Most read
New York Man Sentenced for Federal Meth Distribution and Gun Charges
“Twenty years for large quantities of methamphetamine and guns by a convicted felon,” said United States Mike Stuart. “Henderson’s criminal acts earned him every day of his nearly 20 year sentence.”
From at least February of 2016 to June of 2017, Henderson and others obtained quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California which were mailed to the Huntington and Cross Lanes areas. Henderson and others would then distribute the drugs to customers in Cabell, Putnam, and Kanawha counties. Henderson admitted that during the conspiracy, he and others utilized a residence and a storage unit in Cross Lanes to store, prepare and distribute drugs. Henderson also employed others to distribute drugs by providing large quantities of drugs on credit and receiving payment for the drugs after they were sold.
On June 1, 2017, agents executed search warrants at the residence and storage unit in Cross Lanes. During the search, agents seized multiple firearms, ammunition, and over 3 kilograms of methamphetamine that was found to be 98% pure after testing by a forensic chemist. Henderson was previously convicted of a felony offense and thus, was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.
Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.