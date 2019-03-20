New York Man Sentenced for Federal Meth Distribution and Gun Charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A New York man who took part in a conspiracy resulting in the distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine across several counties in West Virginia was sentenced to 238 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Marquis Edward Henderson, 33, of Bronx, New York previously pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and prohibited possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Stuart commended the investigative work of the FBI Drug Task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

“Twenty years for large quantities of methamphetamine and guns by a convicted felon,” said United States Mike Stuart. “Henderson’s criminal acts earned him every day of his nearly 20 year sentence.”

From at least February of 2016 to June of 2017, Henderson and others obtained quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California which were mailed to the Huntington and Cross Lanes areas. Henderson and others would then distribute the drugs to customers in Cabell, Putnam, and Kanawha counties. Henderson admitted that during the conspiracy, he and others utilized a residence and a storage unit in Cross Lanes to store, prepare and distribute drugs. Henderson also employed others to distribute drugs by providing large quantities of drugs on credit and receiving payment for the drugs after they were sold.

On June 1, 2017, agents executed search warrants at the residence and storage unit in Cross Lanes. During the search, agents seized multiple firearms, ammunition, and over 3 kilograms of methamphetamine that was found to be 98% pure after testing by a forensic chemist. Henderson was previously convicted of a felony offense and thus, was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers.

