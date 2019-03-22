REVIEW.... Captive State Allegory Slowly, Confusingly Probes Post Space Invasion Chicago

Search the net, stream a newscast, watch mainstream or alternative media. Themes are similar in many countries ... can't we all get along? Whether legislatively or international relations , the failures to compromise and move forward abound.

When "Captive State" opens, Earth has been taken over by an alien race. No "Independence Day" blasts, the story has nations one by one surrendering to the insect looking beings. Styled as a "Cloverfield" or "District 9" with "real time" one camera sections and lengthy scenes of a small dingy Chicago neighborhood resistance "cell," planning to make waves at a "unity" rally.

You have to pay attention --- that's sometimes difficult --- otherwise you will consider this an ambiguous nearly incoherent mess (which some portions are by resembling an on screen video game with which viewers cannot interact).

Set in Chicago, the film explores the daily lives of humans living, working and surviving amidst the occupation of extraterrestrial life, though the aliens do their conquering mostly behind the scenes. Nine years later, hey are called "legislators" and the majority of the world's population have drank the Kool-Aide and had a tracking implant inserted.

John Goodman plays William Mulligan a ranking commissioner who investigates resistance. The porcupine and spidery invaders munch on earth's underground natural resources. Earthlings have been relieved of all things digital. We actually see a family watching TV together and recurring shotts of a record player.

Director Rupert ( Rise of the Planet of the Apes) Wyatt has an imposing landscape. A territory not often dwelled upon. Films do not often explore life immediately following an invasion from outer space where the good guys lose. They are either "War of the Worlds" or "Mad Max" time lapses.

Unfolding slowly in a "Bourne," Alan J.Pakula's detailed, paranoid style ("Pelican Brief," "Parallax View" or "All the President's Men") , and "Battle of Algiers" mode those not willing to live a grayish life from an apparent "Happy Days" era resort quietly to analog devices be they Cold War or carrier pigeon for instigating revolt. The "cell" followed has a grand scheme to wake up the population from status quo no dissent and start a "war" against these creatures.

A unity rally at Soldier's Field sketches a leak of post-invasion politics. The Battle Hymn of the Republic has been tweaked to include "alien" legislators and few question the new order with surveillance chips in their heads.

Aside from enforcer Goodman , resistance and hope, are personified through a young hero Gabriel, played by Ashton Sanders, best known for his performance in “Moonlight.” Gabriel lives in the crumbling Chicago slum after his old neighborhood was destroyed by the aliens. Walls have been erected separating classes. It appears the familiar political power good ole boys have surface "power" to enforce the aliens demands.

Wyatt fails to illustrate sufficient glances of middle or professional classes. Gabriel does not interact with them. Goodman just reports to insects. Of all the billions, nearly everyone just goes along with the autocrats. Nevertheless, subtle "beware of Greeks bearing gifts" infer twist and turns. How many are needed to erupt the conquered?

"Captive State" settles for neighborhood actions told from a nontraditional narrative style that mostly demands an unfulfilled wider expository perspective. Produced on a modest budget, the film attempts to avoid dypsonian cliches, except a few trashed skyscrapers.

Yes, it's structurally flawed and overly ambitious but not fatally; cult status awaits. You too often feel like you have just walked back into the film after a concession trip or temporary personal interruption and don't know what the hell is transpiring. This "lost" sensation occurs more than once or twice; the muddled vagueness no matter how hard you try cannot be justified as intentional.