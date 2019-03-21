Most read
Lifelong Learning Program at Marshall to celebrate first year
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 07:47 Updated 15 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The Lifelong Learning Program is designed for adults who would like to keep their minds active while interacting with speakers, instructors and a community of like-minded learners. Benefits of membership include a monthly Tuesday Talks series, special member pricing for LLP short courses, access to Marshall University library services, regular updates on university events of interest and volunteer opportunities.
Dr. Beth Wolfe, director of continuing education at Marshall, said that future plans for the LLP will be announced at the reception. Current and prospective members are welcome.
RSVPs are appreciated, Wolfe said. They may be done by e-mailing her at beth.wolfe@marshall.edu or by calling 304-696-6007.