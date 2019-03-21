Lifelong Learning Program at Marshall to celebrate first year

Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program, part of the university’s Center for Continuing Education, will celebrate its first anniversary at a reception Friday, March 29, on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The event will take place from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the Shawkey Room of the Memorial Student Center.

The Lifelong Learning Program is designed for adults who would like to keep their minds active while interacting with speakers, instructors and a community of like-minded learners. Benefits of membership include a monthly Tuesday Talks series, special member pricing for LLP short courses, access to Marshall University library services, regular updates on university events of interest and volunteer opportunities.

Dr. Beth Wolfe, director of continuing education at Marshall, said that future plans for the LLP will be announced at the reception. Current and prospective members are welcome.

RSVPs are appreciated, Wolfe said. They may be done by e-mailing her at beth.wolfe@marshall.edu or by calling 304-696-6007.