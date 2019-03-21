I-64 Lighting Project Underway in Huntington

The West Virginia Division of Highways and its contractor Pritchard Signal and Light Company of Scott Depot are currently working on the Huntington Area Roadway Lighting Project along I-64 at six interchanges from Exit 1 (Kenova) to Exit 20 (Huntington Mall).

The project involves the installation of high mast lighting towers at the interchanges at Exit 1 (Kenova), Exit 6 (West Huntington), Exit 8 (5th Street), Exit 15 (29th Street), Exit 18 (Barboursville) and Exit 20 (Huntington Mall).

On Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24, all day, the contractor will be utilizing a helicopter to install the towers at these exits. The West Virginia State Police will be assisting with traffic control on the interstate utilizing “rolling road blocks”. While performing these “rolling road blocks”, the State Police will block all lanes of I-64 several miles back from the interchange being worked on in both directions and will be traveling at a reduced speed.

The secondary routes at the interchanges will intermittently be blocked to traffic as well (when the contractor is working at that specific interchange). This will allow there to be no vehicles in the areas of the interchange while the helicopter is lifting and installing the high mast towers.

Motorists should expect delays on I-64 throughout these two days and try to avoid the interstate and interchange areas if possible.