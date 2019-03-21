Lecture series by distinguished traveling lecturer Dr. Luis Orzoco set for April 3 and 4

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University’s Department of Physics will host two public lectures by quantum physicist Dr. Luis Orozco April 3 and 4 at Marshall University on the Huntington campus. The lectures are co-sponsored by the American Physical Society.

The first lecture, “From Imaginary Experiments to Quantum Information” will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center’s Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre.

“With the help of the MU Department of Theatre, Dr. Orozco will materialize on stage when his quantum mechanical probabilistic wavefunction collapses, and he subsequently localizes from the cloud,” said Dr. Maria Hamilton, associate professor of physics. The talk will be followed by a complimentary reception.

The second presentation, entitled “The Weak Interaction,” will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, in Room 2E28 of the Memorial Student Center, with refreshments to follow.

“Quantum mechanics is one of the pillars of contemporary physics that describes nature at the microscopic scale,” Orozco said.

These events are sponsored by the Department of Physics and the College of Science at Marshall University. For more information or for access assistance, please contact the Department of Physics at: 304-696-2756.