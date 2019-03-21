Most read
Former Huntington Resident, MU grad Among Crew nominated for Daytime Emmy
Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 12:14 Updated 4 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
The show received a Nomination for Outstanding Children or Family Viewing Series as well as four others.
"I am proud to say that the last two shows I Costume designed have been nominated for Emmys," Cheek said.
Cheek was costume designer for the 2017 and 2018 Grammy Awards and works on Paramount Network's Lip Sync Battle as the series costume designer.
Cheek was the costume designer for 13 episodes of Who Was?. According to IMDB, the designs included:Julius Caesar & Bruce Lee (2018) ... (series costume designer) - Galileo & Queen Elizabeth (2018) ... (series costume designer) - Pablo Picasso & The Wright Brothers (2018) ... (series costume designer) - Genghis Khan & George Washington Carver (2018) ... (series costume designer) - George Washington & Marco Polo (2018) ... (series costume designer) - Marie Curie & Harry Houdini (2018) ... (series costume designer) - Susan B. Anthony & Frida Kahlo (2018) ... (series costume designer) - Sacagawea & Blackbeard (2018) ... (series costume designer) - Marie Antoinette & Louis Armstrong (2018) ... (series costume designer) - Isaac Newton & Amelia Earhart (2018) ... (series costume designer) - William Shakespeare & King Tut (2018) ... (series costume designer) - Albert Einstein & Joan of Arc (2018) - Gandhi & Benjamin Franklin (2018) The 46th Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. The Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held there on May 3.