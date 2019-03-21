Former Huntington Resident, MU grad Among Crew nominated for Daytime Emmy

DEVELOPING ... A former Huntington resident and Marshall University graduate , Jeanie Cheek, has received with the entire show crew, a daytime Emmy nomination for The Who Was? Show. The 13 episode children's show ran in 2018 on Netflix, where it is still streaming.

The show received a Nomination for Outstanding Children or Family Viewing Series as well as four others.

"I am proud to say that the last two shows I Costume designed have been nominated for Emmys," Cheek said.

Cheek was costume designer for the 2017 and 2018 Grammy Awards and works on Paramount Network's Lip Sync Battle as the series costume designer.

Cheek was the costume designer for 13 episodes of Who Was?. According to IMDB, the designs included:

The 46th Daytime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, May 5 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California. The Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held there on May 3.