Activists in Portsmouth ask that Nuke Waste not be on Piketon Site; Plutonium Missing?
The Department of Energy wants to use the site for nuclear waste storage, but it sets near the Teays Aquifier and in a very "wet" region where heavy rains increase leeching of contamination. The aquifer runs through Huntington, WV.
Classified radioactive waste from the demolition of the Huntington (WV) Pilot Plant which was on the InCO campus and ran by the Atomic Energy Commission are buried on the Piketon property.
SEE: https://geosurvey.ohiodnr.gov/portals/geosurvey/PDFs/GeoFacts/geof10.pdf
More than one attendee reported a "fire" had taken place at the plant, but had not been reported.