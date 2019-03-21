Marshall Thunders into WBI’s Second Round

DAVIDSON, N.C. – The Marshall women's basketball team led for more than 35 minutes over host Davidson and held on for a 67-64 win in first-round action of the Women's Basketball Invitational Wednesday evening at John M. Belk Arena.

Marshall improved to 17-14 on the season and will travel to Appalachian State (19-14) on Monday for a 6:30 p.m. tip in the tournament's second round. The Mountaineers won at UNC Asheville 57-55 earlier Wednesday night.

Davidson ended its season at 17-15.

led all scorers with 19 points was one of four Thundering Herd players in double figures.

made six of her seven shots, including all three long-range attempts, to finish with 15.

and

posted 11 apiece, the latter narrowly missing her second-straight double-double with nine rebounds.

Cassidy Gould had 16 points to lead the Wildcats, while Kianna Speight had 14 and Justine Lyon recorded 11. Lyon, though, was held to a 4-for-15 shooting effort from the field, including an 0-6 shooting from deep. Sarah Donovan had a game-high 15 rebounds and Katie Turner added six assists and three steals.

Marshall led 39-32 at the half and built a 12-point lead (44-32) on a Pearson layup with 7:36 left in the third quarter.

Davidson, however, finished the quarter on an 18-5 run to close to within one (50-49) and the game headed to the final period.

The Thundering Herd trailed by one (64-63) with 37 seconds left before Pearson faked a handoff to point guard

and rolled to the basket for the go-ahead layup. On the ensuing possession, Davidson's Lyon got an offensive rebound but was called for a travelling violation on her putback attempt. Mayo then went to the free throw line and made one of two to give Marshall a two-point lead with 15 seconds left.

On the next trip down the floor, Turner missed a triple and Pearson grabbed the weakside board and was quickly fouled. She then made one of two and the Thundering Herd led by three at 67-64. Davidson had one final look to send the contest to overtime, but Lyon saw her 35-foot 3-pointer rim out as time expired.

"To go on the road and get a postseason win, in any tournament, is really hard," said Marshall head coach

. "Our interior defense was really good and they found it difficult to score in there. Give Davidson credit. They had good lateral movement, but we held off their runs and made big shots when we needed them. It was just enough to keep them from getting over the top."

The Wildcats won the overall rebounding battle 49-32, including 21 to six on the offensive end. However, the Thundering Herd owned the edge on points in the paint (30-20) and points off turnovers (13-6).