Most read
- Three Men Plead Guilty to Federal Drug and Gun Crimes in Hunttington
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Fentanyl Charge
- Another Dealer to Prison via Detroit to Huntington Federal Court Express
- New York Man Sentenced for Federal Meth Distribution and Gun Charges
- Marshall University announces newest class for accelerated B.S./M.D. program
- Musical theatre performer Kaitlyn Davis to give concert, master class at Marshall
- REEL LIFE: What's Coming to Area Movie Screens
Huntington Fire Department Proposes Increased Budget
Council woman Carol Polan asked about aerial apparatus.
Rader explained that engines run $500,000. An aerial truck runs $1,000,000. She told Polan that the fire department could use the $500,000 in the budget, then , if an aerial unit is needed the difference would be done through a lease/purchase.
Addressing the "elephant" in the room, she indicated that Ray Canafax has been promoted to an administrative deputy chief who now serves as the fleet manager. Both tower trucks are currently in operation.
A technician from the manufacturer of Marine One visited this week. A repair proposal will be made. Likely, the vessel will be fixed at the factory. Insurance will pay for the repairs, she said.
Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard has upgraded the old Carolina skit craft and will train HFD members on use of it. When Marine One is repaired, the Coast Guard will train firefighters on its use.
HFD has rearranged their handling of drug overdose calls. Now, the department responds to only "life threatening" OD calls, which has decreased responses.
The department handled 298 fires of which 85 were house fires. Rader will report back to council on the number that were vacant houses.