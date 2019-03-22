Most read
Doubletree Arrives April 30 in Downtown
Renovations are nearly complete inside and the exterior will be given a strong power wash.
A few sneak peeks of signage have appeared on Facebook.
The Pullman Plaza was originally a Holiday Inn and later a Radisson.
When it opened the Pompeii Room had a working replica of a volcano.