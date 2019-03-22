Doubletree Arrives April 30 in Downtown

 Friday, March 22, 2019 - 12:56 Updated 58 min ago
Facebook Photo Stella Barr

The owners of the Pullman Plaza Hotel have announced that the facility officially opens as a Doubetree by Hilton April 30.

Renovations are nearly complete inside and the exterior will be given a strong power wash. 

A few sneak peeks of signage have appeared on Facebook.

The Pullman Plaza was originally a Holiday Inn and later a Radisson.

Facebook Photo Downtown Huntington

When it opened the Pompeii Room had a working replica of a volcano.

