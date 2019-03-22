REVIEW: Soul's Double Trouble Brilliantly Terrifies, as "US" still injects powerful symbolism

What is a doppelganger? Don't Google it until AFTER you have seen Jordan (Get Out) Pelle's "Us," which could be titled 'watch out for strangers in RED suits' and carnivals that have lots of rabbit (holes).

It's a simplistic opening premise: A family of means heads for a Santa Cruz, California, vacation but mom Adelaide Wilson (Lupita Nyong’o) is freaked; it's near an amusement park where she had a horrifying fun house experience finding herself about the time Michael Jackson's "Thriller" was the buzz.

Hubby Gabe (Winston Duke) is giddy escaping the rat race; the two kids , Zora (Shahadi Wright Joseph) and Jason (Evan Alex) seen unenthusiastic especially Zora when her phone goes out.

Adelaide's premonitions about an impending catastrophe ("since we've been here, they've been happening" consciousness) spoils their visit with the Tylers ( played by Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Cali Sheldon, and Noelle Sheldon). A "Jaws" t-shirt too.

By darkness, a family of four clad in those red jump suits stand at the entrance roadway to the Wilson property. And by that time, mama has jerked our nerves after their day at the beach.

Dad goes out to tell the mute dudes to move on. He's a wimpy type. The second trip he brings a bat and two of the red jumpsuited sprint away. A horrific lengthy home invasion sequence ensures. That's when the Wilson's learn that the red suits without masks are doubles of themselves.

By now you are stiff. shivering, and stuck in your seat. You're weirded out by psychological creeks and grabbed by knife wielding angry demon clones of the family. You have images that resemble actions by Charles Manson's followers that have an eerie connection to mirrors (go stream Rod Serling's Twilight Zone episode of "The Mirror"). All kinds of thoughts purge and emerge during survival mode.

The cast does double (triple?) duty as the upper middle class African American family and heir black hearted clones, who initially resurrect memories of "Night of he Living Dead" zombies or those invasive body snatchers from outer space virus carriers prompted by the writer/directors own youthful scares.

Pelle has more than a psycho serial horror killers plot on his mind. Naturally (but broader), he's stroking the race card (how many horror films have a token dark skinned character that is first to be wasted?) and the well to do Wilson's think about snubbing those not doing as well (a homeless person). Pelle ensures we catch the symbols by a casual prophetic Jeremiah Bible verse insert to puzzle on nearly perfectly beautiful flawed lives and the "what if," "what's real" , "what's not" collateral suspicions that take us into early M. Night Shyamalan ("Unbreakable") and Brian dePalma ("Obsession," "Suspiria") outings.

"Us" is an alarming metaphor for the worsening callous American caste systems. And the more it unreels , the more your heart palpitates and you scratch your head. HiNT: Observe beyond "self." For all the "stuff" you cherish, others don't care about a "brand," they need shoes without holes and which stay on their feet.

One awesome sequence has a kid in an underground mostly abandoned white venue dodging knives as "Good Vibration" Beach Boys music plays and seques to "F--k the Police." And, what's the line of reds formed from the beach into the water? Preparation for a mass baptism or a "wall" depiction?

Nyongo's evil-twin personalities dazzle, particularly her crying voice . According to Hollywood Reporter, "Nyong'o worked hard to find Red's frightening voice, basing it on a real-life medical condition called spasmodic dysphonia, which can be caused by emotional or physical trauma."





Go to the bath early before the intensity becomes unbearable. Otherwise you might end up soiled. If not, you can apply that lesson on the second time around, as the director freely admits you won't get it all with only one viewing. There are more Easter Eggs within.



