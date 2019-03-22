Young alumnus establishes Marshall School of Medicine scholarship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Shayne M. Gue, M.D., a Huntington native and 2015 graduate of the Marshall University [jcesom.marshall.edu]Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has established an endowed scholarship at the School of Medicine in honor of his grandparents, Garee and Mary Ransbottom.

“They’ve played such an integral part of my entire medical education and in every aspect of my life,” Gue said. “This scholarship will go to benefit future medical students in honor of the sacrifice and support they gave so willingly. I have been fortunate to have so many amazing people in my life who have provided a supportive network throughout this arduous journey, but none can compare to what my grandparents have done to see me through. I'll never be able to thank them enough for my many blessings.”

Gue served as chief resident of his Emergency Medicine residency program at Florida Hospital in Orlando, Florida, in 2017-2018 and won awards for Resident of the Year for Florida Hospital as well as Excellence in Pediatric Emergency Medicine. He is now a full-time emergency medicine physician at AdventHealth East Orlando and serves a part of the clinical faculty for its emergency medicine residency program.



Garee and Mary Ransbottom of Huntington are native West Virginians and retirees of Inco Alloys (now Special Metals). They raised their three children in Huntington, all of whom attended Huntington East High School. Garee and Mary were actively involved in church and community youth sports in the area, and they continue to support Marshall Athletics. They have three children—Aimee Gue of Huntington, and Lisa Hayner and Mickee Ransbottom, both of Cincinnati, Ohio—as well as eight grandchildren and a network of extended family in the Tri-State region and throughout the country.

The Garee and Mary Ransbottom Scholarship is designated for first-year medical students, with first preference given to a student from Cabell County, West Virginia. Second preference will be given to a West Virginia resident. The award is renewable for three additional years pending normal academic progress.

For more information or to make a gift to the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, please contact Linda Holmes, director of development and alumni affairs, by phone at 304-691-1711 or by e-mail at holmes@marshall.edu, or visit jcesom.marshall.edu/alumni.