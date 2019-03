Huntington Council and Finance Committee to meet

1. Resolution 2019-R-13 – contract for installation of electronic sign and outdoor sound system for Civic Arena

There will be a meeting of the Administration & Finance Committee in City Council Chambers on MONDAY, March 25, 2019 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

2. Resolution 2019-R-14 – accept additional funding from 2018-19 Highway Safety Grant

3. Review Monthly Financials

4. Other Matters as Necessary

The agenda for he 7:30 p.m. Council meeting is as follows:

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-8 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT FOR THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON STREET PAVING PROGRAM

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

6. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-9 – AN ORDINANCE AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING THE CODE OF HUNTINGTON, WEST VIRGINIA, BY ADDING ARTICLE 919 THERETO, PROVIDING FOR THE REGULATION OF SMALL CELL WIRELESS FACILITIES IN THE RIGHT-OF-WAY

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-10 – AN ORDINANCE AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1327 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: #2019-O-11 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AMENDING, MODIFYING AND RE-ENACTING PART THIRTEEN, ARTICLE 1343 OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, AS REVISED, CONCERNING PLANNING AND ZONING CODE

Sponsored by: Councilman Mike Shockley

9. Resolution re: #2019-R-12 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE BUDGET ESTIMATE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019-2020 FOR THE GENERAL FUND AND COAL SEVERANCE TAX FUND BUDGETS

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Joyce Clark

10. Resolution re: #2019-R-10 – A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO EXECUTE AN AGREEMENT ON BEHALF OF THE DEPARTMENT OF DEVELOPMENT AND PLANNING FOR GRANT ADMINISTRATION AND LICENSED REMEDIATION SPECIALIST SERVICES IN RELATION TO THE RECENTLY AWARDED GRANT FOR THE U.S. EPA REVOLVING LOAN FUND

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

11. Resolution re: #2019-R-11 – A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #3 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

12. Good & Welfare

13. Adjournment