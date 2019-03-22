Most read
West Virginia University at Parkersburg to hold religious freedom panel discussion with area clergy
While the first religious freedom panel will focus on Christianity, future panels will represent a variety of religions. Topics of discussion will include defining characteristics of various denominations and their doctrine, individual principles and practices, commonalities among denominations and more.
Panelists will include Mother Marjorie Bevans, rector at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church; Jason Blackwell, preaching and involvement minister at Lynn Street Church of Christ; Reverend Joseph Hill, district superintendent for the Little Kanawha District, West Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church; Father John Rice, pastor at St. Francis Xavier and St. Monica Parishes; Reverend Linda Steelman, minister at First Congregational United Church of Christ and Pastor Shane Ward of Mineral Wells Baptist Church.
Kurt Klettner, WVU Parkersburg Social Justice Committee member and director of student support services will serve as moderator. The Rhodes Family, comprised of Dusty Rhodes playing guitar and granddaughter Rebecca playing the fiddle, will provide a musical introduction for the program.
“Just as there are differences and commonalities between different religions, there are also differences and commonalities within the Christian religion,” said Debbie Richards WVU Parkersburg Social Justice Committee co-chair. “Because there are so many denominations within the Christian faith, one panel cannot possibly represent them all, but we look forward to a respectful conversation about Christianity from these six perspectives.”