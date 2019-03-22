Marshall to host Cyber Day for local high school students

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University is seeking local high school students interested in learning more about the world of cybercrime, digital forensics and cyber security. The university’s digital forensics and information assurance program will host its 10th annual “Cyber Day,” a one-day event, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, for local students in grades 9-12.

The event is part of the 12th annual conference of the Appalachian Institute of Digital Evidence (AIDE) and will be held on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.

John Sammons, director of digital forensics and information assurance at Marshall, said AIDE will host this interactive, hands-on program for students who have an interest in computers, a strong work ethic and a desire to learn.

“Throughout the day, students will learn about cyber security and digital forensics in a fun and challenging way. The day will include hands-on, learning lab exercises. Our goal is to expose students to our program and this exciting career,” Sammons said.

The conference has 35 seats available. T-shirts will be provided to each student. To apply, go tohttps://www.marshall.edu/ce/aide/.

Deadline for applications is Sunday, April 7.