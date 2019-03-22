Most read
- Huntington Fire Department Proposes Increased Budget
- I-64 Lighting Project Underway in Huntington
- Activists in Portsmouth ask that Nuke Waste not be on Piketon Site; Plutonium Missing?
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Three Men Plead Guilty to Federal Drug and Gun Crimes in Hunttington
- Former Huntington Resident, MU grad Among Crew nominated for Daytime Emmy
- New York Man Sentenced for Federal Meth Distribution and Gun Charges
- Another Dealer to Prison via Detroit to Huntington Federal Court Express
Marshall to host Cyber Day for local high school students
The event is part of the 12th annual conference of the Appalachian Institute of Digital Evidence (AIDE) and will be held on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.
John Sammons, director of digital forensics and information assurance at Marshall, said AIDE will host this interactive, hands-on program for students who have an interest in computers, a strong work ethic and a desire to learn.
“Throughout the day, students will learn about cyber security and digital forensics in a fun and challenging way. The day will include hands-on, learning lab exercises. Our goal is to expose students to our program and this exciting career,” Sammons said.
The conference has 35 seats available. T-shirts will be provided to each student. To apply, go tohttps://www.marshall.edu/ce/aide/.
Deadline for applications is Sunday, April 7.