Most read
- Huntington Fire Department Proposes Increased Budget
- I-64 Lighting Project Underway in Huntington
- Activists in Portsmouth ask that Nuke Waste not be on Piketon Site; Plutonium Missing?
- Saturday Tsubasacon Cosplay Contest and Skits
- Three Men Plead Guilty to Federal Drug and Gun Crimes in Hunttington
- Former Huntington Resident, MU grad Among Crew nominated for Daytime Emmy
- New York Man Sentenced for Federal Meth Distribution and Gun Charges
- Another Dealer to Prison via Detroit to Huntington Federal Court Express
Over 90 employers expected to attend spring Career Expo
More than 90 employers are expected to have recruiters at the event, representing the areas of business, IT/computer science, health care, education, corrections and many others. A continually updated list of employers planning to attend the Career Expo is available athttp://www.marshall.edu/career-services/career-expo/.
Cris McDavid, Director of the Office of Career Education, said students are encouraged to dress professionally and come prepared with multiple copies of their resumes. McDavid said even if students are not looking for a job, attending the expo presents an excellent networking opportunity.
In preparation for the event, students may visit Career Services or watch for information tables in the student center lobby to receive assistance with building a professional resume, tips on talking to recruiters and networking effectively, and how to introduce themselves to recruiters using their ‘elevator speech’ or ’30-second commercial.’
If you have questions about the event, please contact Jennifer Brown in Career Services by phone at 304-696-3396 or by e-mail at brown346@marshall.edu, or the Career Services front desk by phone at 304-696-2370 or by e-mail at career-services@marshall.edu.