Edward Jones financial advisors establish Ted Jones Memorial Scholarship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Seven Edward Jones financial advisors from Region 156 have established the Ted Jones Memorial Scholarship to benefit full-time undergraduate students in the Lewis College of Business at Marshall University. First preference will be given to students who reside in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam, Mason or Lincoln counties in West Virginia, or in the metro counties of Ohio and Kentucky.

Four of the financial advisors, Scott Bumgardner, Wayne Duncan, Caleb Gibson and Sean Hornbuckle, are Marshall alumni, while Reid Frye, John Hall and Jeanette Perry wanted to contribute as members of the Huntington community.

“Marshall University gave me a great education and prepared me for my career at Edward Jones. Ted Jones believed that you should always leave things better than you found them. He has a long legacy of this with their philanthropic endeavors and this was mine and my wife's way of paying it forward,” said Bumgardner, a 1994 graduate in marketing.

Perry, who is also the proud mother of a Marshall alumnus, said, “I believe the youth of today need an opportunity to receive an education. I wanted to be part of helping make that opportunity more affordable.”

Gibson, a 2006 graduate of the political science program, said he received the West Virginia Promise and Presidential scholarships during his time at Marshall. Because of that, he understands the impact a scholarship can make on a student’s life.

“Always be proud to say you went to Marshall. More people than you think know about our great university and its story. My education and experience at Marshall served me well when moving to Washington, D.C., for graduate school at George Washington University, and it has served me well in my professional life,” Gibson said.

For information about a student’s eligibility for the Ted Jones Memorial Scholarship, contact Marshall’s Office of Student Financial Assistance at (304) 696-3162 or sfa@marshall.edu