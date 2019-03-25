Most read
Broadway's best party is turning up the volume to ten!
Monday, March 25, 2019 - 16:03 by Angela Jones, Marshall Artists Series
Featuring the music of hit bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, and Whitesnake, among many others, this Tenth Anniversary production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger than life characters and exhilerating story that turned Rock of Ages into a global phenomenon.
This is one for the ages that will have you singing, "Here I go again."