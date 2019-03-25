Huntington Council Approves City's Largest Budget Estimate

Huntington City Council has passed unanimously the fiscal 2020 budget estimate which is the largest in history and includes increases for both the police and fire departments.

Prior to the approval, Mayor Steve Williams announced that the state auditor's office completed its audit of last year's spending and for the second year, the auditor had no findings and recommendations.

Williams complemented department heads, the finance department and council members.

Public Works director Jim Insco announced that Spring paving started March 25.

The Mayor told council that through March 22, the City of Huntington has demolished 32 dilapidated structures this year.

The photos are before and after shots of a dilapidated structure at 303 Adams Ave.

Mayor Williams announced during his State of the City address last month that the city has a plan and funding in place to tear down at least 100 dilapidated structures this calendar year.

Here are the structures that have been removed since Jan. 1:

-- 98 3rd Ave. W.

-- 318 Tiernan St.

-- 424 8th Ave.

-- 514 23rd St. W.

-- 605 Everett St.

-- 608 12th St. W.

-- 914 27th St.

-- 959 Jackson Ave.

-- 1006 27th St.

-- 1032 22nd St.

-- 1117 28th St.

-- 1121 28th St.

-- 1405-09 4th Ave. Rear

-- 1693 Artisan Ave.

-- 1699 Artisan Ave.

-- 1720 9th Ave.

-- 1816 Artisan Ave.

-- 1899 Marshall Ave.

-- 1934 Washington Ave.

-- 2676 4th Ave.

-- 137 Norway Ave.

-- 303 Adams Ave.

-- 419 8th Ave. (Guyandotte)

-- 624 Trenton Place

-- 433 7th St. West

-- 712 16th St. West

-- 936 27th St.

-- 1405 11th Ave.

-- 1720 9th Ave.

-- 2720 Highlawn Ave.

-- 2818 Cottage St.

-- 3420 Nickel Plate Rd.