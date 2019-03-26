COLUMN ... Mark Caserta: Trump cleared: Time to investigate the real Russian collusion.

Who was busy with an empire of his own

She had hair of silvery gold, just like her hubby

Here’s the story of an angry lady, who was busy with collusion of her own.

And he was all alone.

Till the one day when this lady met this fellow

And they knew it was much more than a hunch.

That this man would run against this angry woman

And that’s the way the Trumps became the White House bunch.

the White House bunch, the White House bunch

That’s the way the Trump’s became the White House bunch.

Now that Trump Has Been Cleared, where was the Real Russian Collusion

Yes, my friends, it’s been nearly four years since Donald J. Trump descended the escalator at Trump Tower to announce his 2016 candidacy for President of the United States.

Would this successful, millionaire businessman ruin yet, another Clinton plan to win the White House? It mustn’t happen! The liberal media gave “the Donald” less than a snowball’s chance. In fact, they smirked and belittled the very prospect of anyone, much less Donald Trump, standing in the way of Hillary’s quest for the presidency. Everyone knew their liberal queen, Hillary Clinton, was the rightful heir to the White house throne.

Just as it was with Luke Skywalker – it was her destiny. During the GOP primary, the world saw Donald Trump, in all his politically incorrect glory, take down 17 Republican candidates, one after another. Democrats were elated! They would happily accept a challenge from such a “non-conformist” political figure.

Certainly, the White House would be theirs for another eight years, allowing them to continue comrade Obama’s socialist agenda and fundamentally change the nation to align with their self-centered, progressive agenda. Yes, a world in which whales are saved, and babies are murdered – with equal vigor.

That’s the liberal dream. Little did Donald Trump realize, his campaign journey and subsequent GOP primary victory would create enemies on both sides of the aisle. His critics now included liberal Democrats, Rino-Republicans and the entire liberal media. Surely, this was an anomaly – a flash in the political pan.

But, still, Dems needed a backup plan. They knew Hillary was a candidate carrying baggage. Worst case scenario, Trump pulls out a victory and the Clinton, Russian collusion would be exposed! What if the truth was exposed about Uranium One? What if the world understood the level of quid-pro-quo the Clinton’s employed during Hillary’s reign as Secretary of State?

It was time for Plan B. Deep-state Democrats knew they were now operating at risk. They knew they had engaged in collusion with the Russians in everything from Uranium One, to the fake Russian “reset”, to Bill Clinton’s outrageous $500,000.00 speaking fees!

Liberals needed something in their arsenal to deflect attention away from the Clinton collusion and toward Donald Trump. On November 8th, now known as the day the “earth stood still”, Donald Trump soundly defeated Hillary Clinton and became the 45th President of the United States. Liberal Democrats were in shock and denial over the loss. We witnessed emotions ranging from belligerent anger to mournful tears.

For conservatives, it was beautiful! But for Democrats, it wasn’t fair. It wasn’t right. And it cannot stand. They decided to execute their contingency plan and “turn the table” by creating fake collusion between Donald Trump and the Russians.

But where to begin? They needed a catalyst for investigation. There were no facts, so they must create them! Given Trump’s occasional, questionable lifestyle, Democrats decided to create a fake dossier regarding Donald Trump’s pre-presidential alleged sexual escapades in Russia. This fabricated dossier was later used to obtain FISA warrants eventually leading to special counsel, Robert Mueller’s 2-year investigation into alleged Trump – Russian collusion.

Taxpayers would fork out $25 million over the next two years as more than a dozen of Mueller’s “hand-picked” Democrat prosecutors combed the details of the investigation.

Let’s be clear, Democrats knew there was nothing there. They just knew they desperately needed a distraction from their crimes against the American political system. And the best way to do that was to “frame” Donald Trump for the exact same crime.

For two years, the plan worked perfectly. The liberal media was more than happy to be a partner in the attempt to frame President Trump. They hated him. In fact, the media’s hatred for Trump evolved the same way the Democrat hatred blossomed. He called them out for who they truly had become – Fake and feckless.

But last week, all hades broke loose. Mueller had reached the end of the proverbial road in his investigation. They had done all and spent all they could to try to capture something, anything, President Trump had done wrong. But they failed.

President Trump was cleared of any wrong-doing. And true-to-form, he was the first to say, “I told you so!”

Now, the far left is predictably, going to do everything in their power to perpetuate this circus as long as possible. The fact that they will continue to look like fools doesn’t factor into their decision-making. After all, they hate Trump more than they love their country. They know the only chance they have to win in 2020 is to take Trump out. He’s being too successful to run against his policies. They must run against his personality flaws.