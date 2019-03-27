Attorney General Morrisey Appreciates Gov. Justice's Support of Medicaid Fraud Transfer

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey praised Governor Jim Justice’s approval of Senate Bill 318, a bold step that will significantly strengthen the state’s fight against Medicaid fraud.

The Governor signed the legislation this week bringing West Virginia in line with 43 other states, all of which house Medicaid Fraud Control Units within the Attorney General’s Office.

“I sincerely thank Governor Justice for signing this crucial piece of legislation,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Governor Justice’s signature will move West Virginia past the status quo and unleash the investigative power of our office to root out fraud in hopes of protecting those who legitimately rely upon Medicaid as a safety net.”

The state House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 318 earlier this month, after the legislation received bipartisan support in the state Senate and garnered editorial support from newspapers across West Virginia.

The legislation will move the state’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit from the state Department of Health and Human Resources to the Attorney General’s Office. The move will save taxpayers significant monies, fix deficiencies in West Virginia’s existing unit and yield greater efficiency and effectiveness to the benefit of the taxpayer.

Senate Bill 318 will take effect Oct. 1.