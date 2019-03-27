Charleston Meth Dealer Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug and Gun Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A Charleston methamphetamine dealer pled guilty to federal drug and firearm offenses, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Gregory Alan Johns, 37, entered his guilty plea to possession with the intent to distribute over 50 grams of methamphetamine, possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The investigation was conducted by the Charleston Police Department’s Special Enforcement Unit, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

“Another week, another meth dealer and felon with guns convicted,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We are strategically focused on eradicating violent criminals like Johns from Charleston’s west side, so there will be many more cases to come.”

Johns admitted that on September 13, 2017, a search warrant was executed at his residence on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia. During the search of his residence, detectives located three firearms in his bedroom and a safe which contained fifty grams or more of methamphetamine which Johns intended to distribute. Johns admitted that he possessed the firearms to protect himself and the drugs. He also admitted that he was not legally permitted to possess the firearms because he was convicted of burglary in Jackson County, West Virginia in 2009.

Johns faces up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 11, 2019. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger presided over the plea hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Saunders is handling the prosecution.

