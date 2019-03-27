Marquee upgrades Point of Sale Provider

Toronto, Ontario (March 20, 2019) –Omniterm, an industry leading Point-of-Sale solutions company dedicated to the cinema industry for over 40 years, was selected by Marquee Cinema as their Theatre Management Software (TMS) provider.

At the corporate level, Marquee strives to maintain the industry’s newest technology in all locations. Marquee’s goal is to offer quality family entertainment, in state-of-the-art facilities exceeding the expectation of each guest on every visit by featuring industry leading amenities.

“Our software and hardware offerings continually evolve to meet the needs of our North American and international clients.” says Mike Richards, Director of IT and Project Management at Omniterm. “We believe it’s important to invest in technology to help theatres keep pace with the changing environment.”

Omniterm has a reputation for building a comprehensive suite of theatre specific applications that are known for their stability and ease of use. “The Omniterm Integra TMS solution will provide us with the features, reliability and functionality that are needed to help improve the efficiencies at the theatre and head office levels. “said James Cox, COO of Marquee Cinemas.

Marquee will upgrade their 17 theatres to Omniterm’s Integra software platform before the end of Q3, 2019. According to James Cox, “Marquee Cinemas is looking forward to integrating many new features of the Omniterm TMS solution.”