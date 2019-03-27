Most read
DEVELOPING.... Mueller Grand Jury still Robustly at Work , Extended
During a Wednesday morning court hearing a federal prosecutor testified about the existence of the on going grand jury work. The grand jury's term has also been extended past January.
ABC News reported:
"the foreign firm that has, thus far, refused to honor the subpoena issued by the Mueller team. And it has added a new mystery to the already confounding dispute – why would the grand jury handling the Mueller case still be in the throes of a “robust” investigation if the special counsel’s work has concluded?"
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/grand-jury-impaneled-mueller-involved-robust-grand-jury/story?id=61985937&cid=clicksource_4380645_null_hero_hed
The following are links to Reporter's Committee briefs and documents:
https://www.rcfp.org/reporters-committee-urges-courts-to-unseal-mystery-case-tied-to-mueller-investigation/
Meanwhile, former FBI director James Comey told Lester Holt (NBC) in brief:
Comey, asked on Wednesday by Holt what he felt about the sequence of events, replied that he still believed it raised serious questions.
"I thought that's potentially obstruction of justice and I hope somebody is going to look at that," Comey said. "Again, the president appears to be saying, I don't know what's in his head — which is why I can't reach the conclusion — what he appears to be saying is, I got rid of this guy to shut down an investigation that threatened me."
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/justice-department/comey-mueller-findings-show-trump-lied-about-fbi-his-attempt-n988196?cid=sm_npd_nn_fb_ma&fbclid=IwAR1JNVSEGGizbvtO0VASjQotSqbNlIMReyOoKKWhR_mzdVsx5Ak_VLKUJak
- MOTION TO UNSEAL MEMORANDUM (1.09 MB)
- GOVERNMENT'S MOTION TO UNSEAL (373.54 KB)
- PARTIALLY REDACTED DOCKETT (950.06 KB)