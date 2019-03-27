Most read
Development Plans at RKO Keith Theater Back on Track to Dismay of Some Neighbors
A tall condo will replace the theatre.
A petition with 4,000 signatures has been ineffective.
NY1 wrote in mid March:
As a raccoon peeped out from a ledge of a dilapidated window at the RKO Keith Theater, lifelong Queens resident, Richard Thornhill said it breaks his heart to look at the building, knowing the once opulent cinema will soon be demolished.
“I’ve walked past this my whole life, waiting for it to reopen, waiting to see everything inside," Thornhill said.
In mid-February, during a Queens Community Board 7 meeting, he learned developers plan to demolish the partially land marked theater, 33 years after it closed in 1986.
“After fighting for so long to keep the theater I don’t want to see it torn down,” Thornhill said.
https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/news/2019/03/14/development-plans-at-rko-keith-theater-back-on-track-to-dismay-of-some-neighbors?fbclid=IwAR0x4-vyG4dvaP8GGFeCDGZPNmTXPn7akC2_RdDFHU-5Dv32_5RjGDpyzCA#