After years of deteriorating by neglect, the RKO Keith's in Flushing, NY, the twin of Huntington's Keith Albee appears to be headed for the wrecker's ball.

A demolition permit has not yet been issued but workers have been disassembling landmarked lobby sections for renovation off site.

A tall condo will replace the theatre.

A petition with 4,000 signatures has been ineffective.

NY1 wrote in mid March:

As a raccoon peeped out from a ledge of a dilapidated window at the RKO Keith Theater, lifelong Queens resident, Richard Thornhill said it breaks his heart to look at the building, knowing the once opulent cinema will soon be demolished.

“I’ve walked past this my whole life, waiting for it to reopen, waiting to see everything inside," Thornhill said.

In mid-February, during a Queens Community Board 7 meeting, he learned developers plan to demolish the partially land marked theater, 33 years after it closed in 1986.

“After fighting for so long to keep the theater I don’t want to see it torn down,” Thornhill said.

https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/news/2019/03/14/development-plans-at-rko-keith-theater-back-on-track-to-dismay-of-some-neighbors?fbclid=IwAR0x4-vyG4dvaP8GGFeCDGZPNmTXPn7akC2_RdDFHU-5Dv32_5RjGDpyzCA#