Huntington's Open to All Campaign Welcome New Participants

 Thursday, March 28, 2019
David Tyson
David Tyson

Three organizations/businesses have become members of Huntington's Open to All program.

Welcomed this week were:

Tyson & Tyson

Time Saver Auto Title and Notary

The Sprint Store. 

"Thank you for your commitment to inclusion and diversity," a spokesperson for the Open to All wrote on Facebook. 

